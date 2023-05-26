Tale of two Tushars: The curious case of UPSC rank 44

Sitting 1,324km apart, two persons with the same name Tushar Kumar -- one from Haryana’s Rewari and the other from Bhagalpur in Bihar-- have staked claim to the 44th rank two days after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results for the civil services examination.

Tushar Kumar of Bihar (left) and Rewari’s Tushar Kumar have both claimed 44th rank in the UPSC civil services examination. Both have produced roll numbers and call letters for personality test issued by UPSC to buttress their claims. (HT Photos)

The two have also produced their call letters, which have the same roll number. The letter states that both appeared for the personality test on May 8 at 1 pm at the UPSC office in New Delhi.

The incident came to light on Thursday when Bihar’s Tushar Kumar lodged a complaint with Bihar’s Kaimur superintendent of police and termed Rewari resident Tushar Kumar’s claim as fake.

Bihar’s Tushar Kumar claimed that he had appeared for the personality test on May 8, while Rewari’s Tushar also made similar claims.

When contacted, Bihar’s Tushar said he got know from the news that a Rewari resident, with the same name, has claimed that he secured 44th in the UPSC exam, and the local administration had also felicitated him without checking the facts.

“I filed a complaint with the Kaimur superintendent of police and urged him to take strict action against Rewari’s Tushar for falsely claiming the rank 44. The UPSC can’t make such mistakes. I pursued my graduation in textiles from IIT-Delhi in 2016 and this was my sixth attempt. I had appeared in the interviews four times but could not make the cut. My family and friends were busy celebrating the success when I got to know that someone else was staking a claim over my rank,” he added.

He further alleged that the Rewari resident has forged the admit card, and he has called him several times to share his documents, but he has refused to do so.

“His admit card doesn’t have his Aadhar card details, but mine has. Plus, the QR code on his call letter doesn’t show any information about him whereas my QR code reveals all information after scanning,” he added.

Rewari resident Tushar said that he will visit the UPSC office and appraise the officials about the issue.

“I lost my parents a few years ago and have studied in Rewari,” he said, adding that he cracked the UPSC exam without taking any coaching. “We are aware of the matter but it’s the job of the UPSC to clear the air,” said Rewari deputy commissioner Imran Raza.

