Two women among five arrested for drug peddling in Amritsar

Police arrested five persons, including two women, for peddling drugs in Kot Mit Singh area on Thursday. They were nabbed during a search operation launched by the police after getting a tip-off.

The police have also recovered 160gm heroin, 300gm opium, ₹31,000 drug money and an electronic weighing scale.

Those arrested are Sonia and Manish of Gobind Singh Nagar, Shalinder Singh alias Shubham, Sharda Sandhu and Karanjit Singh alias Rinku of Kot Mit Singh area.

The search operation comes days after video of a woman under the influence of drugs went viral on social media. The Amritsar police had later admitted the woman to a de-addiction centre. The cops also found out that she had bought drugs from a woman drug peddler.

The search operation was launched under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar.

“We got information that some persons, including women, had been running a drug smuggling racket in the area. Our team reached the spot and managed to arrest five persons, including two women. Other accused managed to flee, but our teams are working to nab them. Similarly, we have also apprehended two addicts who were there to buy drugs. The addicts will be released after taking preventive actions,” he said.

“The area where the operation was launched is considered as one of the hotbeds of drug menace. Our teams have also maintained a proper record of suspects who used to frequent the area. We are working round the clock to eradicate drugs from the Kot Mit Singh area,” he added.

The police have registered four separate cases against the arrested accused at the Sultanwind station under the NDPS Act.

Bhullar said they have also seized mobile phones of the accused to ascertain their backward and forward linkages to break the entire chain of smuggling.