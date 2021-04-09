Two workers die, five injured in blast at steel factory in Nalagarh

Two workers died and five were injured in a furnace blast at Timco Steel factory in the industrial town of Nalagarh in Solan district on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday.

“We received information at 1am about the blast in the furnace of the factory at Dabhota. Molten material fell on the workers,” Nalagarh sub divisional magistrate Mahender Pal Gujjar said.

Also read: Direct tax collection in FY-21 at ₹9.45 lakh crore

Two of the injured, who were in a critical condition, were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. They succumbed to injuries there. They were identified as Mukhtiyar Singh and Dhana Singh.

The SDM said the condition of one more worker was serious.

Those with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Lord Mahavira Hospital in Nalagarh.