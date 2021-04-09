IND USA
Two workers die, five injured in blast at steel factory in Nalagarh
Two of the injured, who were in a critical condition, were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, where they died. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Two workers die, five injured in blast at steel factory in Nalagarh

SDM says molten material fell on the workers; two of the critically injured were rushed to PGI, Chandigarh, where they died
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 02:38 PM IST

Two workers died and five were injured in a furnace blast at Timco Steel factory in the industrial town of Nalagarh in Solan district on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday.

“We received information at 1am about the blast in the furnace of the factory at Dabhota. Molten material fell on the workers,” Nalagarh sub divisional magistrate Mahender Pal Gujjar said.

Two of the injured, who were in a critical condition, were rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh. They succumbed to injuries there. They were identified as Mukhtiyar Singh and Dhana Singh.

The SDM said the condition of one more worker was serious.

Those with minor injuries are undergoing treatment at Lord Mahavira Hospital in Nalagarh.

