Two years on, promotion policy of Panjab University dental faculty hangs in balance

Even after two years since members of the dental faculty of Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Science and Hospital raised the issue regarding their promotion policy and approached the high court, the matter still hangs in balance at the varsity.

Last year, PU had submitted its report to the HC in the matter. The recommendations of the panel, which was approved by PU’s syndicate in July last year, stated that the promotion policy framed by the varsity in 2007 will continue for the promotion of dental faculty. However, the report is yet to be approved by the PU senate, the varsity’s governing body.

In September 2020, HC had asked PU to give representatives of dental faculty members a chance to air their grievances regarding the committee report, at the senate meeting. However, the meeting wasn’t held last year amid the pandemic, till the senate’s term ended on October 31.

In the absence of the governing body, there is uncertainty about when the decision will be taken. PU has been functioning without the senate since November last year.

In May 2019, as many as 37 faculty members had approached the HC arguing that PU has framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for faculty of all other colleges. However, the benefit of the same is not being given to faculty of the dental institute, they said.

What panel’s report stated

The report tabled at last year’s July 13 meeting of the PU syndicate recommended that the existing promotion policy framed in 2007 already has promotional avenues and should continue to be followed for promotion/appointment at the varsity’s dental college, subject to the availability of the post as per the statutory scheme applicable in Punjab.

A faculty member, Ikreet Singh Bal, said, “In the absence of the governing body, the vice-chancellor is the sole authority at present and should look into our grievances. We are uncertain when the governing body will be constituted but our grievances should be heard.” Meanwhile, PU’s registrar Vikram Nayyar was not available for comments.