UGC pay scales: University, college teachers in Punjab to resume protest from Nov 8

Last month, the teachers suspended their agitation after its members met the higher education and languages minister Pargat Singh
The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations says the state government was silent on the implementation of UGC pay scales and withdrawal of the decision of delinking teachers’ grades from UGC pay scales.
Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO) has decided to resume its stir from November 8, claiming that the Punjab government was silent on the implementation of UGC pay scales and withdrawal of the decision of delinking teachers’ grades from UGC pay scales.

Last month, PFUUCTO suspended its agitation after its members met the higher education and languages minister Pargat Singh. They said that minister agreed to their demands and assured the delegation to follow them up with the chief minister.

General Secretary, PFUCTO, Jagwant Singh said at a meeting with the minister and principal secretary, higher education, Krishan Kumar on October 19, they were assured that appropriate action towards the acceptance of their demands would follow soon, after consultations with the finance department.

In a communiqué, the PFUCTO said they have decided to hold three-hour dharnas in all colleges and universities across Punjab and Chandigarh on November 8. On November 11, the teachers plan to protest in the form of candle marches across different cities. And, these will be followed by dharnas in front of residences of ministers of Punjab on November 16.

