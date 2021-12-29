UGC pay scales row: University, college teachers protest at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

Amid the ongoing protest over non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission by the Punjab government, a number of university and college teachers assembled at Congress Bhawan in Sector 15 on Tuesday , to invite Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu to accompany them to the All India Congress Committee headquarter in New Delhi on December 31.

“Since the Punjab government failed to fulfil long-pending demands of university and college teachers despite repeated assurances, the teachers are left with no option but to meet Rahul Gandhi and remind him of his promise to implement the 7th UGC pay scales in 2018, made to general secretaries of AIFUCTO and PFUCTO,” said Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) in its statement on Tuesday.

General secretary of PPCC, Joginder Pal Dhingra, met the teachers on behalf of Sidhu and assured that their issues will be resolved. Dhingra then accompanied the delegation of PUTA to meet deputy CM OP Soni, to apprise him of the issues. “Soni patiently listened to the teachers and assured that he will try his best to take up the matter during the cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday,” said PUTA.

The “Delhi Chalo” call has been given by the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (PFUCTO), to press for their demands. Teachers in Universities and colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh had started an indefinite protest from December 1 and have announced the boycott of all academic activities.

PU non-teaching staff continues protest

The non-teaching staff at Panjab University (PU) held a protest for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, over delay in compassionate appointments and non-implementation of 6th pay commission.

The members gathered outside the office of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, where they raised slogans against the varsity administration. The staff members started the protest after a PU panel on Monday deferred around 10 cases of compassionate appointments.

Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) said that due to “delay tactics” of the university authorities, the executive body of the PUNTEF has announced an indefinite agitation of all the non-teaching staff of the university.