ULB minister’s surprise to Panipat MC: 2 staffers terminated for dereliction of duty

Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister Kamal Gupta recommended that the services of two outsourced employees be terminated for dereliction of duty during a surprise visit to the Panipat municipal corporation.

The minister noted that the mayor’s personal assistant Manpreet was absent, though he had been marked present in the register. The staff said that Manpreet, who is related to the mayor Avneet Kaur had gone to Shimla with her. “If the mayor has gone on a tour, why did she take him along”, the minister asked, directing the commissioner to take action.

Soon after the minister left, Manpreet reached the office and said that he had clarified the misunderstanding. The the staff member, Dilbag Singh, who had told the minister that Manpreet had gone to Shimla, said he was not aware that Manpreet did not go to Shimla as he usually accompanies the mayor.

The minister termed it a routine visit and said that the government was committed to ensuring that all officials and employees deliver services to people well on time.

He said that the dereliction will not be tolerated and the municipal corporation commissioner has been told to submit the action taken report within 48 hours.

Panipat municipal corporation commissioner RK Singh said the services of two outsourced employees were terminated with immediate effect, and show cause notice had been served to 31 employees for coming late to office. The minister reached the office at 9.15 am and remained there till 10 am.