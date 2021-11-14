Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ulterior motives behind arrest of my father: Sukhpal Khaira’s son
chandigarh news

Ulterior motives behind arrest of my father: Sukhpal Khaira’s son

In a statement, Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Kahira denied any wrongdoing or any sort of criminal activity by his father as being alleged by the central investigating agency
Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira on Saturday said the arrest of his father by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was illegal, unconstitutional and has been done with ulterior motives. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira on Saturday said the arrest of his father by Enforcement Directorate (ED) is illegal, unconstitutional and has been done with an ulterior motive, especially when the state assembly elections are near.

In a statement, Mehtab denied any wrongdoing or any sort of criminal activity by his father as being alleged by the central investigating agency.

“My father has been a whistleblower and a crusader for the people of Punjab his entire life. He is being wrongly and maliciously implicated in a 6-year-old drugs case registered at Jalalabad. The said FIR named nine people and Sukhpal Khaira was neither named in the FIR nor was he charge-sheeted in the said case,” he said.

Mehtab said his father was elected as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in 2017, and he had raked up the sand mining scam which eventually led to the resignation of the then cabinet minister. “Suddenly two prosecution witnesses, who had already been examined and cross-examined were recalled under Section 311 of CrPC,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Why these two (police) witnesses remained silent for two years and never mentioned the role of Khaira remains a mystery, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP