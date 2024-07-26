Una soldier killed in Kupwara operation cremated with state honours

A pall of gloom descended over Una district’s Banagana sub-division after naik Dilawar Khan, hailing from the region, was killed in the counter-terror operation in Kupwara, Kashmir. Nail Dilawar Khan (HT)

Born in March 1996, Khan had joined the army on December 20, 2014. He had sustained gunshot wounds during the operation and later succumbed.

The body of 28-year-old Dilawar Khan was brought to his native Gharwasda village on Thursday, according to deputy director sainik welfare S Kalia. His last rites were performed with state honours.

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri have extended condolences to the grieving family members.

Sukhu said it was a moment of profound sorrow for the people of the state, having lost a brave soldier in the fight against terrorism. Agnihotri, meanwhile, said Khan valiantly fought against terrorists to ensure the safety of his countrymen before deeming his death an “irreparable loss”. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma has also expressed deep condolences.

Khan is survived by his five-year-old son, Junej, and father, Karamdin, who said he had spoken to him on Tuesday evening. He said that his son’s sacrifice was a matter of great pride for the country. People lined up outside Khan’s house to pay their last respects.