Unauthorized colony plots: Assured property registration for NOC holders: Revenue Minister

Residents and owners of plots of unauthorized colonies in the state, who have a no objection certificate (NOC), will not face any problem while getting their property registered, said revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister, who issued instructions to officials of the revenue department in this regard, said that their aim is to provide transparent and corruption-free services. Revenue officials have been directed to do all the work according to the rules and regulations and as per the instructions circulated by the state government, he said.

Jimpa said that to get NOC for registry, a portal has been launched to ensure prompt and timely disposal of applications for owners of unauthorised colonies. “For regularization of plots and buildings located in unauthorized colonies, a person can log on to the portal www.punjabregularization.in to get NOC. The entire process from submitting application till getting N.O.C. is online,” he said, adding, “This facility is for those allottees/residents only, whose properties fall in unauthorized colonies developed before March 19, 2018”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that after getting NOC, the owner can get registration by submitting government fee. The entire process to get NOC would be completed maximum within 21 working days from the date of submission of the application on the portal, according to the minister.