Unconditional love of the ever wandering mongrels

More than 90% of street dogs are not violent; only 2% are overly aggressive. Their count is never decreasing, remaining the same or even increasing and it has made us used to having them in our midst this long. If not disturbed, they mostly do not bother anyone and one can safely go past them watching and enjoying them, or dreading them prudently. One or two may look to see if there are any possible handouts coming their way. Most of them appear healthy and handsome.

In spite of frequent non-eventful meetings with so many free roaming dogs, what astounds me is that I did get bitten quite badly just last month, by my friend’s domestic pet dog, not by the so-called fearful ones on the street. I had approached the familiar family dog with my friend’s consent and he being annoyed, unpredictably attacked my arm. The dog not having had an anti-rabies shot, prompted me to go running to hospital for the obligatory treatment.

A 2013 study of13 Tamil Nadu schools found that roaming pet dogs accounted for more than half of the dog bites suffered by students. The survey of a Kerala hospital also reflected the same results. More than 50% dog owners do not keep tabs on the vaccination of their pets.

Well, these poor, feral dogs have to take the blame of all dog bites. A majority of dogs are undoubtedly among the most responsive and loving animals. Dog spelled backwards is God and many say that it is no coincidence as both exhibit unconditional love and forgiveness.

I had the privilege of befriending a free and growing dog. We had seen his pregnant mother visiting the bushes of our residence. Soon she gave birth to five beautiful puppies. Of all these, the only one that lasted, was the most docile. The rest of the pups could not survive primarily due to attacks by bigger dogs and other accidents. The survivor, named Boxie, was seen to grow into a handsome white-fur chap with black patches.

He would frequent our place greeting us with a wagging tail even if not given any treat. If shouted at harshly for sitting in damp flower beds during the summer, he would just give me a meek look with his ears drooping and would slip away with a limp tail. Sometimes, he would come with another brown street dog, nicknamed Brownie. If we exhibited any affection for Brownie, Boxie would come between us and his friend, protesting with jealous growls, showing his possessiveness of us. In spite of no responsibility or any efforts for his care, there were countless memorable joyous moments with him.

Suddenly, after about five years, Boxie disappeared. I then realised that street dogs rarely live more than this time due to numerous predicaments around. Since 1992, International Homeless Animals Day has been conceived by the International Society for Animal Rights, which was celebrated on August 21 this year. As per the motto of this day, it’s encouraging to know that adopting street dogs is gaining popularity in India. Nowadays, in this chilly weather, it is indeed heart-warming to see a few stray dogs looking stately, covered in dog jackets. They do have good friends maybe limited, undertaking to mitigate their suffering. It’s true: Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole. anshularao@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based retired additional superintending engineer of BBMB