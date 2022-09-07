Under special drive, Haryana police arrest 964 criminals, file 710 FIRs

: As part of special day-long drive ‘Operation Akraman-II’, Haryana police conducted a series of coordinated raids and arrested 964 accused and lodged 710 First Information Reports (FIRs) under relevant sections of IPC, NDPS, Arms and Excise Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal said that the drive conducted on Monday was aimed at taking effective action against criminal elements, put a check on street crime, illegal weapons and to unearth illegal arms and liquor as well as narcotic substances.

The senior police officers personally took part in these raids and closely monitored the entire crackdown on criminal elements.

“We wish to create fear of law in the hearts of criminals and anti-social elements in each district by raiding their streets/houses without leaving a scope for them to escape,” DGP said.

According to the reports received from field units, about 3,500 police personnel in 645 teams raided a number of locations. During these raids, the raiding teams nabbed 45 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 34 bail jumpers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among the arrested POs and bail jumpers, many of them were reported to be evading their arrest for a long time.

The highest 116 accused were arrested in Panipat, followed by 108 in Gurugram and 102 in Ambala. Similarly, maximum number of POs and bail jumpers (24) were arrested from Sonipat district followed by 9 in Panipat.

Police said 67 illegal firearms and 36 cartridges were also seized from the possession of accused arrested under the Arms Act.

The raiding police teams also recovered 14 kg ganja, 409 gram heroin, 488 gram charas, 75 gram opium, 31 gram smack, 9kg poppy husk.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 3,910 bottles of country-made liquor, 5,240 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor, 1,786 bottles of beer, besides huge quantity of lahan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police also recovered cash over ₹ 9.27 lakh from the accused arrested under Gambling Act. The raiding parties also impounded 25 dumpers engaged in illegal mining in Nuh district.

The DGP said that police had also conducted raids in jail premises across the state to check unlawful activities, devices and other substances.

“In view of the impact it is creating, the operation will be conducted in future as well,” the DGP said.