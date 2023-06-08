Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ghaggar river bridge to be completed by September: Panchkula admn to MLA

Ghaggar river bridge to be completed by September: Panchkula admn to MLA

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 08, 2023 02:35 AM IST

Haryana assembly speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta held a meeting with the district administration to review the progress of ongoing developmental projects over ₹1 crore in the district

The under-construction bridge over Ghaggar River adjoining Sector 24/26 in Panchkula will be completed by September this year, said district administration officials during a meeting with Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday.

Reviewing the progress of the bridge, Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta instructed the officer concerned to ensure its completion by the end of September 2023. (HT File)
Reviewing the progress of the bridge, Haryana assembly speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta instructed the officer concerned to ensure its completion by the end of September 2023. (HT File)

Gupta held a meeting with the district administration to review the progress of ongoing developmental projects over 1 crore in the district.

Reviewing the progress of the bridge, Gupta instructed the officer concerned to ensure its completion by the end of September 2023.

Additionally, he also assessed the progress of a multi-feature park being built in Sector 24, of which the first phase, amounting to 8 crore, has already been completed. Efforts are being made to ensure the timely completion of the project, said officials.

Gupta also urged the officers to regularly review the status of works at their respective levels, either on a weekly or fortnightly basis. To monitor the progress of several projects, Gupta said he would personally review the developmental projects every month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bridge panchkula ghaggar river + 1 more
bridge panchkula ghaggar river
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out