Punjab: Old bomb found in Mukerian fields
An unexploded bomb from the 1971 India-Pakistan war was found in a farmer's field in Mukerian sub-division. A bomb disposal team will destroy it at a firing range.
A bomb believed to have been dropped by the Pakistan air force during 1971 war, was found in the fields of a farmer in Dharampur village of Mukerian sub-division on Wednesday. Farmer Atinderpal Singh informed the police when he discovered the bomb while tilling his field.
Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk reached the spot and confirmed that it was a bomb, he brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities. The area was cordoned off and sand bags were deposited around it.
“Locals have revealed that during the 1971 India-Pak war, two bombs were dropped in the area, of which only one had exploded. They believe that it is the same unexploded bomb,” said the DSP.
A bomb disposal team of from PAP Jalandhar that inspected the site said the UXO (unexploded ordnance) would be destroyed at a firing range after taking permission from the military authorities.