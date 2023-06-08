Punjab: Old bomb found in Mukerian fields

A bomb believed to have been dropped by the Pakistan air force during 1971 war, was found in the fields of a farmer in Dharampur village of Mukerian sub-division on Wednesday. Farmer Atinderpal Singh informed the police when he discovered the bomb while tilling his field. The bomb was found in the fields of a farmer in Dharampur village of Mukerian sub-division on Wednesday. (File photo)

Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk reached the spot and confirmed that it was a bomb, he brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities. The area was cordoned off and sand bags were deposited around it.

“Locals have revealed that during the 1971 India-Pak war, two bombs were dropped in the area, of which only one had exploded. They believe that it is the same unexploded bomb,” said the DSP.

A bomb disposal team of from PAP Jalandhar that inspected the site said the UXO (unexploded ordnance) would be destroyed at a firing range after taking permission from the military authorities.