Punjab: Old bomb found in Mukerian fields

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Jun 08, 2023 12:10 AM IST

An unexploded bomb from the 1971 India-Pakistan war was found in a farmer's field in Mukerian sub-division. A bomb disposal team will destroy it at a firing range.

A bomb believed to have been dropped by the Pakistan air force during 1971 war, was found in the fields of a farmer in Dharampur village of Mukerian sub-division on Wednesday. Farmer Atinderpal Singh informed the police when he discovered the bomb while tilling his field.

The bomb was found in the fields of a farmer in Dharampur village of Mukerian sub-division on Wednesday. (File photo)
Mukerian deputy superintendent of police Kulwinder Singh Virk reached the spot and confirmed that it was a bomb, he brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities. The area was cordoned off and sand bags were deposited around it.

“Locals have revealed that during the 1971 India-Pak war, two bombs were dropped in the area, of which only one had exploded. They believe that it is the same unexploded bomb,” said the DSP.

A bomb disposal team of from PAP Jalandhar that inspected the site said the UXO (unexploded ordnance) would be destroyed at a firing range after taking permission from the military authorities.

