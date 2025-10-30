Unforgettable experience: President Murmu after sortie in Rafale

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station (AFS) in Ambala Cantonment calling it an “unforgettable experience”.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew in the aircraft flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, commanding officer of the 17 Squadron for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometers before returning back to the AFS.

The aircraft flew at a height of about 15,000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour, an official spokesperson said.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew in a separate aircraft.

This is worth mentioning that Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Earlier in April 2023, she undertook a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

Earlier, upon her arrival at the AFS, she was also welcomed by Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on behalf of the state government, after which she was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the IAF.

Later in the visitor’s book, the President wrote, “I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation’s defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully.”

Murmu was welcomed by her two grand-daughters as she alighted from the aircraft, apart from the Air Chief and IAF officers.

Before getting on to the aircraft, the President wore a G-suit, wearing sunglasses and was seen holding a helmet in her hand. She also posed for pictures with the pilots, aircraft in the presence of her family members.

The President also posed for a picture with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, the IAF’s first woman Rafale pilot.

She is the same pilot whom Pakistan had claimed to have captured during the Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Posting on X, In-charge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, Amit Malviya said, “Talk about breaking glass ceilings President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, took to the skies in a Rafale fighter jet, with none other than Sqn Ldr Shivangi Singh — the same officer whom Pakistani media and influencers falsely claimed was “captured” during Operation Sindoor. Two powerful women. One cockpit. A message to the world — India’s daughters soar.”

The photo-op with Singh and Rafale itself, seemed to have carried a pointed message to Pakistan.

Manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, Rafale fighter jets were used during Operation Sindoor. This also marked the first combat use of the aircraft since its induction.

The first five Rafale aircraft, which had arrived from France on July 27, 2020, were inducted at the Ambala-based 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows in September 2020.

Ambala’s role in Operation Sindoor

Air Force Station (AFS) Ambala played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor, serving as a frontline base for state-of-the-art Rafale and Jaguar aircrafts, as well as advanced missile systems and tactical nodes.

The IAF had said during the initial phase of the operation, Rafale jets took off from Ambala, equipped with precision weaponry and advanced electronic warfare systems, to conduct targeted strikes on terror bases deep inside Pakistan.

The Ambala AFS was also instrumental in both the initial offensive strikes and the sustained campaign that followed, displaying the full spectrum of India’s modern air power.

Under the leadership of Air Cmde B Satish VM, AOC 7 Wg, the Golden Arrow Squadron later shifted its focus to coordinated, long-range assaults on Pakistani military airbases, crippling critical infrastructure and severely degrading enemy air power.

In recognition of their efforts during Operation Sindoor, AFS Ambala received 26 Presidential awards on the eve of August 15 2025, including 2 Vir Chakras, 1 Yudh Seva Medal, 4 Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) and 19 Mention-in-Despatches.