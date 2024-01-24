close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Union agri ministry begins survey of villages in Ludhiana

Union agri ministry begins survey of villages in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 24, 2024 06:22 AM IST

Teams from the agricultural department and KVK Samrala are collaborating to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the crops in the fields of Bilga (Block Ludhiana-1), Lall Kalan (Block Samrala), and Bharthala (Block Machhiwara)

The Union agricultural ministry under the guidance of technical expert AK Paul has initiated a survey of various villages in Ludhiana district to assess different types of crops, including the GSC-7 variety of mustard and types of wheat.

Teams from the agricultural department and KVK Samrala are collaborating to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the crops in the fields of Bilga (Block Ludhiana-1), Lall Kalan (Block Samrala), and Bharthala (Block Machhiwara). The survey aims to evaluate the condition of different varieties of crops and to perform geo-tagging of wheat fields.

Officials emphasised that the survey work is being carried out for the benefit of farmers. Narinder Singh Benipal, chief agricultural officer, Ludhiana, Jagdev Singh, Rupinder Kaur, assistant agricultural engineer (water management) Amanpreet Singh Ghai, agricultural development officer (seed), Pritpal Singh, Karn Sharma from KVK Samrala were among those present.

Paul shared insights into the status of wheat and mustard crops and discussed the possibility of bumper crops.

