Mohali, Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Punjab's Mohali on Friday.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visits NIPER, Mohali

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his visit, Nadda inaugurated the NIPER Medicinal Succulents Garden.

He reviewed the institute's strategic vision, research priorities and innovation ecosystem. A comprehensive presentation by Professor Dulal Panda, Director, NIPER-Mohali, highlighted the key performance indicators and the roadmap for strengthening research and industry linkages.

The institute showcased its centres of excellence, including advanced work in biopharmaceuticals and emerging therapeutic domains, along with ongoing initiatives in technology transfer and commercialisation, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda emphasised the Centre's commitment to positioning the country at the forefront of "biopharmaceutical advancements, particularly in Is, key starting materials, synthesis intermediates and biologics".

He underscored the importance of strengthening research infrastructure and assured the institute of continued policy support and funding to accelerate innovation and execution in the sector.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He also appreciated the institute's role in nurturing skilled, industry-ready professionals contributing to national growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also appreciated the institute's role in nurturing skilled, industry-ready professionals contributing to national growth. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, interacted with faculty and students, inviting suggestions on enhancing industry collaboration, technology transfer and translational-research outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, interacted with faculty and students, inviting suggestions on enhancing industry collaboration, technology transfer and translational-research outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He emphasised the need for reforms in the reward system to drive performance, suggesting incentives for faculty members securing external funding and increasing industry-sponsored research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised the need for reforms in the reward system to drive performance, suggesting incentives for faculty members securing external funding and increasing industry-sponsored research. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of transitioning from "paper patents" to real-world translation and commercialisation to enhance national impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of transitioning from "paper patents" to real-world translation and commercialisation to enhance national impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the institute's contributions, Panda reaffirmed its focus on research excellence and its growing network of distinguished alumni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the institute's contributions, Panda reaffirmed its focus on research excellence and its growing network of distinguished alumni. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He outlined the institute's active role in advancing the government's Biopharma SHAKTI mission through cutting-edge work in cell and gene therapies, biosimilars, medical devices, AI-driven pharmacoinformatics and advanced drug-delivery systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He outlined the institute's active role in advancing the government's Biopharma SHAKTI mission through cutting-edge work in cell and gene therapies, biosimilars, medical devices, AI-driven pharmacoinformatics and advanced drug-delivery systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The introduction of new master's programmes in biopharmaceuticals and regulatory affairs was also noted as a step towards building future-ready talent.

The visit was followed by a technology showcase at the convention centre foyer, where Nadda reviewed posters and prototypes demonstrating translational-research outcomes. The showcase featured industry collaborations, patents and clinical-trial initiatives undertaken by the NIPER.

On Thursday, Nadda inaugurated the 10th National Summit on Innovation and Inclusivity: Best Practices Shaping India's Health Future, in Chandigarh.

The summit serves as a premier platform for states and Union territories to showcase path-breaking innovations and best practices in the health sector, with a focus on advancing inclusive, accessible and affordable healthcare across the country.

Nadda also addressed a convocation function at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here On Thursday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

mohali See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON