Union health minister lays foundation stone of disease control centre in Ambala

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya virtually laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) branch in Naggal of Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. HT Image

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, Rajya Sabha MP Karthikeya Sharma, director general health department Dr RS Punia and other officials of the health department were also present.

Mandaviya said the construction of these projects will improve the health services that are being undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, free treatment facilities are also being provided to the needy people. The foundation stone of ten NSCDC branches and other institutions has been laid and inaugurated at different places in the country,” he said.

Vij said the branch being built on four acres has been set up for five North India states, including Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. The branch will have tests for all serious diseases and viruses which cannot be performed at hospitals or common laboratories.

“It will help detect, control and prevent new infectious diseases such as Ebola virus disease (2014), pandemic influenza A H1N1 (2009-10), SARS. The branch will be tasked with detecting, treating and preventing outbreaks of air, water and foodborne diseases, such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A and E, chickenpox, measles etc. Research on diseases will also be done at the centre for which construction work will begin soon. The branch will be constructed at a cost of approximately ₹14 crore, which will have four floors including the ground floor,” he added.

The minister said that the NCDC branch came into existence at Ambala because it is well connected by air, railway junction and GT Road, and is close to Atal Cancer Care Centre, Civil Hospital Ambala Cantonment and three medical colleges from where routine samples can be taken.