    Union minister Hardeep Puri hands over Guru Gobind Singh’s ‘Jore Sahib’ to DSGMC

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 6:08 AM IST
    By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
    The ‘Jore Sahib’, comprising the footwear of Guru Gobind Singh and his wife, Mata Sahib Kaur, have been in the possession of the Union minister’s family for over 300 years. (HT)
    On Thursday, the “Jore Sahib” will embark on a 10-day yatra for Patna, to be preserved and displayed at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the guru

    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday handed over the custody of the holy “Jore Sahib”, the footwear of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, and his wife, Mata Sahib Kaur, to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) at Gurdwara Moti Bagh in the national capital.

    On Thursday, the “Jore Sahib” will embark on a 10-day yatra for Patna, to be preserved and displayed at Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of the guru. Other relics associated with the guru from his young age, including his chola (attire), are also on display here.

    “May Guru Charan Yatra deepen our connection with the noble ideals of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while urging people to visit Gurdwara Moti Bagh and have darshan of the sacred relics on Wednesday.

    DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the Panth was thankful to Puri family, who took the decision to hand over the guru’s relics to the Sikhs, and these will be kept for darshan by devotees at the Takht Sri Patna Sahib, which is one of the five religio-temporal seats of the Sikhs.”

    The Jore Sahib consists of two footwear, measuring 11 inches by 3 1/2 inches for Guru Gobind Singh’s right foot and 9 inches by 3 inches for Mata Sahib Kaur’s left foot.

    The relics have been in the possession of Puri’s family for over 300 years, granted to one of his ancestors by Guru Gobind Singh himself as recognition for devoted service. Offered any reward, the ancestor specifically requested custody of the “Jore Sahib”.

    “The holy ‘Jore Sahib’, ‘Charan Suhawa’ of the founder of Khalsa Panth, Dasam Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, and his wife Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, have been with our family for over 300 years,” said Puri.

    “Today, I feel humbled that my family will hand over the custody of the holy relics to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee,” he added while handing over the relics to a committee team.

    A special Kirtan Samagam was held at Gurdwara Moti Bagh on Wednesday, where devotees were able to have a darshan of the holy relics. From the gurdwara, the relics will travel in a ceremonial procession to Takht Sri Patna Sahib, where they will eventually be enshrined, the minister said.

    The most recent custodian of the relics was Puri’s late cousin Sardar Jasmeet Singh Puri, who lived in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on a street that was subsequently renamed “Guru Gobind Singh Marg” to honour the sanctity of the holy relics.

    “Since I am one of the eldest members of the family now, his wife Manpreet ji wrote to me to find an appropriate home for these holy relics so that the faithful could pay their obeisance to the revered ‘Jore Sahib’ in greater numbers,” the minister had said in September.

    “The Union ministry of culture has examined the relics, including carbon testing, to establish their authenticity,” he had said.

    The 10th and last Sikh guru after his father, Guru Teg Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth on Baisakhi in Anandpur Sahib in 1699. He designated the Guru Granth Sahib as the eternal spiritual guide of the Sikhs.

    He also introduced the five K’s — Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (wooden comb), Kada (iron or steel wrist bracelet), Kirpan (dagger) and Kachera (short breeches), the essential symbols of Sikh identity.

    Yatra’s 10-day schedule

    October 23: Gurdwara Moti Bagh to Faridabad

    October 24: Faridabad to Agra

    October 25: Agra to Bareilly

    October 26: Bareilly to Mahangapur

    October 27: Mahangapur to Lucknow

    October 28: Lucknow to Kanpur

    October 29: Kanpur to Prayagraj

    October 30: Prayagraj to Varanasi to Sasaram

    October 31: Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh, Patna Sahib

    November 1: Arrival at Patna Sahib, marking the conclusion of the yatra.

    • Gurpreet Singh Nibber
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Gurpreet Singh Nibber

      Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

