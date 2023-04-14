Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hardeep Puri inaugurates toy kiosk at IOCL outlet in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 14, 2023 01:47 AM IST

IOCL has tied up Urban Tots start-up, as part of which the corporation will provide space at its outlets to the firm for setting up toy shop/kiosks and market their products to customers visiting the outlets for fuel and other allied non-fuel offerings

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas and housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated Urban Tots’ Toy Kiosk at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) retail outlet in Aerocity on Thursday.

Union minister Hardeep Puri inaugurating toy kiosk at IOCL outlet in Aerocity, Mohali. (HT Photo)
IOCL has tied up Urban Tots start-up, as part of which the corporation will provide space at its outlets to the firm for setting up toy shop/kiosks and market their products to customers visiting the outlets for fuel and other allied non-fuel offerings.

Puri expressed his pleasure at this one-of-its-kind initiative by IOCL of supporting a new start-up, which will inculcate the culture of entrepreneurship in the country and help realise the Prime Minister’s dream of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

In addition, the setting up of kiosks will augment optimal utilisation of space at the retail outlets. Puri also interacted with children present on the occasion and encouraged their parents to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship among their wards.

V Satish Kumar, director, marketing, Indian Oil; Jitendra Kumar, executive director and state head, Indian Oil, Punjab, and other senior officers were also present.

