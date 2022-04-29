Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ferozepur, reviews development works

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur to review various projects under the ADP. He also examined funds facilitated by Union government to the district for various developmental works
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited Ferozepur on Thursday to review various projects under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP).

During a review meeting with Amrit Singh, deputy commissioner, Ferozepur, besides officials from various departments, the Union minister said 100 anganwadi centres of the district will be revamped by facilitating special funds through the corporate social responsibility (CSR), adding that healthcare will be improved with more funding from the Centre and better marketing of chilly crop will be ensured to make agriculture a profitable business.

Puri also examined the funds facilitated by the Union government to the district for various developmental works and exhorted all officials to speed up the execution of works.

He was apprised of the benefits being provided to the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes of the Central government, especially education, health and agriculture. Puri along with the DC and additional deputy commissioner (development) Amardeep Singh Gujral visited an anganwadi centre at Satiyanwala village and interacted with local women and also gave them saplings.

