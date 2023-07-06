Union minister of state for defence inaugurates new CSD depot in Ambala

Union minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday inaugurated the new premises of the canteen stores department (CSD) depot at Ambala.

Union minister of state for defence inaugurating the new CSD depot in Ambala. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister appreciated the Modern Warehouse Design that has been designed and meets the requirement of Armed Forces deployed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh through a network of 141 unit run Canteen located in far-flung areas.

Officials said it was constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) in exchange of the land of the previous premises, where a critical part of the Dedicated Freight Corridor was coming up.

Provisional merit list for UG courses in city colleges released

Chandigarh The department of higher education (DHE) on Wednesday released the provisional merit list for centralised undergraduate (UG) courses. Combined provisional lists for the various courses have been uploaded online and can be accessed on the website of the department. Meanwhile, the college allotment list of the eligible candidates will be released on July 7.In case of any discrepancy, applicants should report the discrepancy along with sufficient reason/proof at www.dhe.chd.gov.in/eAdmission under the menu ‘Upload Document’ in their respective DHE login by July 6 up to 3 pm. There are a total 16,045 seats for UG students this academic session. Classes for UG courses will start from July 21. A centralised admission process is being held for admission in eleven colleges of the city. This includes five government colleges and six privately managed colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UT sets timeline for tender processing

Chandigarh In response to complaints regarding delays in e-tendering process and absence of contract award details on the website, UT adviser-cum-chief vigilance officer Dharam Pal conducted a comprehensive review of the e-tendering process with senior officials. As a result, it has been decided to establish specific timelines for each stage of the e-tendering process. Based on the recommendations of the committee comprising the chief engineers of UT, municipal corporation and the Chandigarh Housing Board, the adviser has set timelines for the processing of e-tenders. Additionally, it has been mandated that all tender and contract award details be promptly uploaded to the respective department/organisation websites for public access. The vigilance department has issued a circular to this effect, addressing all relevant stakeholders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Insha bags 10-m rifle gold at UT shooting championship

Chandigarh Insha Heer scored 387/400 points to bag top spot in the 10-m rifle event for women on the first day of the 48th Chandigarh State Shooting Championship being held at the Patiala-ki-Rao Shooting Range, Sector 25, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. More than 225 shooters are competing in the tournament across various categories. In the sub-youth men’s 10-m pistol event, Sandeep Singh scored 363/300 to claim top position, while Hardam Singh scored 266/300 in the junior men’s 25M pistol event. Jasnoor Singh, meanwhile, cornered glory in the women’s 10-m rifle event and Unish Holinder earned top spot garnering 580/600 in the junior men’s 25-m sports pistol event. In other results, Geet Godara took home the first prize in the prone women’s 50-m rifle event while Antaz Singh Jattana scored 540/600 in the prone junior men’s 50-m rifle event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}