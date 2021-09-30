Union minister of state for home affairs reviews security situation in Kupwara

Union minister of state for home affairs on Thursday reviewed the security situation in the frontier district of Kupwara and said that efforts were being made for sustainable peace.

Nìtyanand Rai, who is currently on a three-day visit to Kupwara, said that the Union government was taking all possible measures to ensure sustainable development and peace in Kashmir. He was addressing block development council chairpersons, PRIs and public deputations at Kupwara.

“The minister assured that genuine demands would be resolved on priority and that grievances of every Kashmiri would be resolved in a time-bound manner since the people have shown their interest in peace and development,” a government spokesperson said quoting the MoS.

Later, the MoS visited the sector headquarters of Border Security Forces in Kupwara, where he addressed the troops. He was briefed about the present security scenario and duties being performed by the BSF troops on the LoC as well as in hinterland to assist civil administration and to maintain law and order in the district.