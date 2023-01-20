Union minister Puri hands over job letters at Rozgar Mela in Ludhiana

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Puri handed over appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in different central government departments, during the third tranche of the Rozgar Mela organised by the Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana, at Shri Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here on Friday.

The minister Hardeep Puri himself presented the joining letters to 25 of the 187 new appointees. The new appointees present on the occasion were virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the new appointees, Puri called upon them to think positive and work hard towards the progress of India during the Amrit Kal.

He said India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Quoting the PM, Puri said, “India will be a developed country by 2047.” He said younger generation has to play its positive role to shape new model India for Amrit Kal. Youth will have to work responsibly to inherit the new India, said Puri.

He said the Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the PM to generate employment.

The new appointees, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts in Government of India departments in Punjab and Chandigarh as junior engineers, junior accountants, assistant professors, technicians, inspectors in customs, chowkidars, among others.

Ten new appointees in Employee’s Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) also received appointment letters in the mela. Regional commissioner 1 of the EPFO office, Ludhiana, Saurabh Swami represented the organisation at the event and congratulated the new appointees.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the Karmayogi Prarambh module was also shared during this Rozgar programme. Karmayogi Prarambh module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

First Rozgar Mela in Oct 2022

The first Rozgar Mela was organised on October 22, 2022. In this third tranche of the mela, 71,000 appointment letters have been handed over to new appointees across the country.

Among the new appointees, Balwinder Raj got appointment in NIT Jalandhar as an associate professor in electronics engineering. Similarly, Roop Kishore, Shailendra Singh, Deepti Kakkar and Neetu Divya joined as faculty in NIT Jalandhar.

Burhan Nabi from Anantnag Kashmir said, “I have been appointed as a junior engineer at Rail Coach Factory. It was very tough to get this job.”

Ravinder Singh of Haryana said, “I have been selected as a central excise inspector. I am a graduate and did schooling at Sainik School Riwari.”

Another new appointee, Aarti, said, “I have joined Assam rifles as para medical staff. My family is very happy with the appointment and I am very thankful to the PM for this opportunity.”