Union Minister Shekhawat, BJP leaders fill forms to seek release of Sikh prisoners

BATHINDA

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and several Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday filled forms meant to demand the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

Shekhawat also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Takht Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda on the last day of his two-day visit to Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

The visiting minister said the release of prisoners was a judicial process but the party was sympathetic to the demand.

“From the list of 11 Sikh prisoners, nine have already been released or their sentence has been reduced. If there are such more prisoners, due legal process would be adopted,” Shekhawat told reporters at Talwandi Sabo.

The minister said during a meeting with the jathedar, drug abuse in Punjab was discussed and the religious leader was apprised of the steps taken by the Union government to counter the menace.

Shekhawat also held a series of workers’ meetings in the rural segments of the constituency.

Vice-president of the BJP state unit Dyal Das Sodhi, who was accompanying Shekhawat, said that after meeting the jathedar, a group of volunteers approached them to support their cause of the early release of Sikh prisoners.

“Accepting gesture of the volunteers at the gurdwara, Shekhawat, BJP state general secretaries Subhash Sharma, Jiwan Gupta, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, myself and others filled the forms,” said Sodhi.

The jathedar apprised the Union minister about the historic value of the shrine, he added.