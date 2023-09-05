‘Sanatana Dharma’ row: INDIA bloc leaders should tender apology, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his comments against ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and asked leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc to tender a public apology.

Union minister Anurag Thakur during the collection of country's soil as part of BJP's 'Kalash Yatra' remembering the unsung heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle, in Phagwara on Monday. (PTI)

Describing the INDIA bloc as a “ghamandiya gathbandhan”, Thakur accused the bloc of stooping to “politics of polarisation” to derive political mileage and claimed that people have seen through their game plan.

Tamil Nadu youth welfare minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has courted controversy after claiming that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ is against equality and social justice and that it should be eradicated. Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, also likened ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Union minister Thakur told reporters after addressing a Meri Mati, Mera Desh campaign at Harbanspur village that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ “was, is and will remain here”.

Earlier, addressing a gathering here, Thakur spoke about the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the announcement of ‘Vir Bal Diwas’ to commemorate the martyrdom of four “sahibzadas”, setting up of a special investigation team on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, celebrating the 550th and the 400th anniversaries of Guru Nanak Dev and Guru Teg Bahadur, respectively, and bringing copies of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.

He said, “Farmers are fulfilling the food needs of 140 crore Indians by producing grains, while the soldiers are leaving no stone unturned in protecting our soil, our motherland even at the cost of sacrificing their lives.”

He was accompanied by minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash. Both the ministers also went door-to-door in the village to collect soil as part of BJP’s ‘Kalash Yatra’ for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial-Amrit Vatika at Kartavya Path near India Gate in New Delhi.

Later, Union minister Thakur attended an inter-university ‘New India Debates’ at Lovely Professional University.