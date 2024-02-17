Union ministers assure farmers to ‘study framework’ for guaranteed MSP

The three Union ministers who met farmer leaders in Chandigarh for the third round of talks on Thursday are learnt to have given an assurance to “study the framework” for providing legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) on all crops and a complete debt waiver. Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda, Nityanand Rai and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hold a meeting with farmer leaders, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (ANI)

During the marathon meeting that went on late into night, the farmers remained adamant that the Centre fulfill their demands immediately. This, even as the ministers tried to get across the point that it is not conducive at the moment as the Lok Sabha election schedule could be announced any time now, which would bring into force the model code of conduct as a result of which the government can’t announce policy decisions.

An official who attended the meeting told HT, “In the previous two meetings (on February 8 and 12), they (union ministers) offered to form a committee to study the modalities for making a law to guarantee MSP and waiving the farmers’ laws. During Thursday’s meeting they assured to give it a serious thought.”

The three ministers –Union agriculture and farmer welfare minister Arjun Munda, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, also told the farmers that the Centre is already offering 50% profit on the input cost and a well-oiled system is in place as commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP) fixes the MSP, covering 23 crops, every year.

“But we asked to make it a law so that the crops are not sold below the fixed rate,” said Jagjit Singh Dallewal convener BKU (Sidhupur).

“The cabinet ministers did not seem serious before but we are hopeful now as they promised to discuss the matter with the experts in the government and get back to us,” said Dallewal.

In the meeting that lasted for over five hours, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema were also present. CM Mann pressed for early resolution of the farmers’ demands.

Mann also called for a ceasefire on both sides and restoration of internet in three Punjab districts -- Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur. “School examinations are about to start and students need internet to study. I also asked the central ministers to not adopt an indifferent approach towards our farmers as they are only fighting for their rights,” the CM told mediapersons after emerging from the meeting.

As per reports, the three Union ministers held a three-hour long discussion with the Punjab CM and other top state government functionaries before meeting the farmers.

The farmers had started a “Delhi Chalo” march from Punjab on February to press for 17 demands, including legal guarantee for MSP. They were held back at the Shambu and Khanouri barriers of Haryana, resulting in violent clashes between the agitators and police personnel.