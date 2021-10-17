Unite like-minded parties against Centre’s BSF jurisdiction extension: Akali Dal leader to Badals

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Saturday appealed to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to bring all like-minded opposition parties on one platform to oppose the central government’s decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the Akali MLA also appealed to all village panchayats in the state to rise above party lines and pass resolutions against the decision. “The party is ready for a struggle to ensure this anti-Punjab decision, which is part of a conspiracy to bring the state under central rule, is withdrawn. We may even launch a ‘jail bharo’ agitation,” he added.

It is not a mere coincidence, he alleged, that Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi met Union home minister Amit Shah on October 5 and the decision was taken nine days later.

“CM Channi tried to wash his hands off the issue with a mere statement instead of opposing the move in concrete terms. State home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has no right to continue in office after this move as it was the second time he sold off the interests of the state to the Centre,” the Akali leader said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}