...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Unite to oppose anti-sacrilege law, Gargaj appeals to Sikhs

Addressing a religious convention at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo, Gargaj charged the Aam Aadmi Party government with framing provisions that would create fear among the ‘sangat’

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bathinda
Advertisement

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday urged the “panth” to unite to oppose the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, which he alleged violated Sikh traditions.

On May 8, the Akal Takht had formally rejected the Act, enacted by the state government on April 20, issuing a 15-day ultimatum to the Punjab government to remove “objectionable clauses”.

Addressing a religious convention at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo, Gargaj charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with framing provisions that would create fear among the “sangat”.

On the occasion, he said the highest temporal seat will not abide by the directive of the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act of using unique IDs for Guru Granth Sahib.

“Sikhs are well-informed on the traditions associated with holy scriptures. We are all for awarding strict punishment to those involved in sacrilege in any manner, but Sikhs will not tolerate interference by the governments in the religious affairs,” said Gargaj.

He charged the government with misleading the public on various penal provisions linked to the Act.

 
akal takht aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Unite to oppose anti-sacrilege law, Gargaj appeals to Sikhs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Unite to oppose anti-sacrilege law, Gargaj appeals to Sikhs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.