Unite to oppose anti-sacrilege law, Gargaj appeals to Sikhs

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Sunday urged the “panth” to unite to oppose the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law, which he alleged violated Sikh traditions. On May 8, the Akal Takht had formally rejected the Act, enacted by the state government on April 20, issuing a 15-day ultimatum to the Punjab government to remove “objectionable clauses”.

Addressing a religious convention at Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda’s Talwandi Sabo, Gargaj charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with framing provisions that would create fear among the “sangat”.

On the occasion, he said the highest temporal seat will not abide by the directive of the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act of using unique IDs for Guru Granth Sahib.

“Sikhs are well-informed on the traditions associated with holy scriptures. We are all for awarding strict punishment to those involved in sacrilege in any manner, but Sikhs will not tolerate interference by the governments in the religious affairs,” said Gargaj.

He charged the government with misleading the public on various penal provisions linked to the Act.

Gargaj quoted Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Harjinder Singh Dhami’s observation that in the Act, there was no specific reference to mentally disabled persons for their alleged roles in the acts of desecration of the holy scriptures.

On May 8, the Akal Takht had formally rejected the Act, enacted by the state government on April 20, issuing a 15-day ultimatum to the Punjab government to remove “objectionable clauses”.