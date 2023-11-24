United Sikh Mission announces health centre in Jalandhar with affordable services

The United Sikh Mission (USM), a USA based charitable organisation, is setting up Khalsa Health Centre in Jalandhar, to make health services accessible and affordable to all.

The work of the health centre will be completed by October 2024. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The work of the health centre will be completed by October 2024.

USM chairman Rashpal Singh Khalsa, while addressing the media at Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday, said, “This Khalsa Health Centre is a tribute to the memory of Mata Pal Kaur and Mata Swaran Kaur, dedicated to serving the needy in the rural region. USM has been serving the underprivileged in the Punjab state since 2005 under their campaign ‘Mission for vision’ which started with a single eye camp in Beas Pind, Jalandhar, to the current status of 2023-24 with 60 eye camps at 60 locations in the state covering population of more than 600 villages. Apart from this, there are 40 camps at three locations– Bias Pind (Jalandhar), Latala (Ludhiana) and Billi Waraich (Jalandhar) around the year to serve the community. By the year-end of 2023, USM will nearly touch a total of 600 eye camps.”

Rashpal Singh informed that the camps this year began on September 18 where apart from free eye check-ups, there were provisions and arrangements for free medicines, free spectacles, and free eye- surgeries along with free meals provided along with pre and post-operative care. It was shared that a total of 8,719 OPD, 1,165 surgeries, 5,060 spectacles and 10,903 medicines were provided in the 21 camps held so far till last evening..

