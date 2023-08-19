News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab crime: 62 lakh looted at gunpoint from farmer in Amritsar

Punjab crime: 62 lakh looted at gunpoint from farmer in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 19, 2023 01:20 AM IST

Police have registered a case of loot against unidentified persons on the statement of the victim at the Cantonment police station

Unknown miscreants looted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62 lakh cash at gunpoint from a farmer near Mahal bypass in Amritsar on Friday.
The incident took place when Bakhtawar Singh Shergill of Gharinda village was on the way home in his SUV after withdrawing the amount from a locker of a Bank of India branch.

Police have registered a case of loot against unidentified persons on the statement of the victim at the Cantonment police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sarabjit Singh Bajwa said, “The victim has told us that when he reached near Mahla bypass, miscreants, who were in two cars—Toyota Innova and a sedan—waylaid him. He told us that the miscreants fled after looting the cash bag at gunpoint from him.”

The ACP said according to the victim, the money was proceeds from the sale of land and was deposited in the bank locker.

The ACP said, “Bakhtawar owns agricultural land and also runs a gym in Gharinda. The police are trying to identify the accused. As per the complaint, the miscreants were carrying two firearms.”

