‘Unpaid bills’: Dealers decide not to provide tent services to MDU in Rohtak

The Rohtak Tent Dealers Welfare Association on Sunday decided not to provide tent services to Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here after the authorities reportedly failed to clear ₹16.35 lakh they owed to Neel Kamal tent house.

Neel Kamal tent house owner Sunil Rathee claimed that he had provided tent services to the MDU from January 12 to January 17, 2017, which amounts to ₹10.8 lakh.

“These services were provided on the occasion of the national youth festival. Later, we provided tent services to the MDU from April 1 to September 30, 2020, during the Covid times. The MDU authorities had failed to clear our sum. I met the senior authorities many times but they are not clearing my pending bills. Now, the Rohtak tent dealers’ association has decided not to provide tent services to the MDU. I had written to the MDU registrar two days ago while attaching the bills,” he added.

HT has seen the pending bills copy and the letter from the Rohtak tent dealers’ association in which they decided not to provide tent services to the MDU.

Despite repeated attempts, MDU registrar Gulshan Taneja and dean students’ welfare Prof Rajkumar could not be reached for comments.