Untimely rain affecting harvesting, procurement of paddy in Haryana

Light to heavy rain on Sunday in parts of the northern districts of Haryana have increased worries of paddy growers by affecting harvesting and procurement of the crop
According to farmers, the moisture content in paddy lying in grain markets has also increased due to rains and farmers alleged that there were no arrangements of sheds and most paddy is lying in the open. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

As per reports, rains were reported in parts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Yamunanagar districts and has created problems for the farmers.

“The untimely rain has delayed harvesting for next two-three days,” said farmer Praveen Kumar, of Karnal’s Nilokheri village.

Farmers said unseasonal rains will not only affect the yield but will also increase the harvesting cost.

“There were no arrangements of sheds in the mandis and the paddy is lying in the open. There will be no procurement in most mandis,” said commission agent Rishi Pal, of Indri Grain market in Karnal.

Kaithal agriculture department deputy director Karam Chand said light rain was reported in parts of the district and has affected harvesting of paddy.

