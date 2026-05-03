Himachal Pradesh University students visit Indo-Tibetan border

The department of defence and strategic studies at Himachal Pradesh University undertook a field visit to the Indo-Tibetan border in Kinnaur and Spiti from April 29 to May 2.

The field visit effectively bridged classroom learning with ground realities, enriching students’ understanding of defence and strategic studies. (File)

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A group of 37 students, accompanied by faculty members- Ashok, Piyush Panatu and Akhilesh Thakur, participated in the educational tour aimed at bridging theoretical learning with practical exposure.

At Pooh, the team received initial briefings before moving to Shipki La, where they witnessed a weapon display and were apprised of operational preparedness along the frontier.

The visit also covered Sumdo and Lepcha, where participants observed a quick reaction fighting vehicle demonstration and toured a geothermal energy plant along with logistics facilities supporting border operations. As part of the academic exercise, students recorded two podcasts at Pooh and Lepcha, capturing narratives from the border region.

The field visit effectively bridged classroom learning with ground realities, enriching students’ understanding of defence and strategic studies.

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