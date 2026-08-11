144 crore approved for 120 additional MBBS seats across 6 med colleges in Himachal: MP Kashyap

BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Shimla, Suresh Kumar Kashyap, on Monday said that under a centrally sponsored scheme, a total cost of ₹144 crore has been approved to add 120 additional MBBS seats across six medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap. (File)

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Financial assistance of ₹14.50 crore has been approved to increase the number of postgraduate seats at a medical college by 17, he added.

Statement comes after a reply from the Union ministry on the question regarding medical colleges, MBBS and postgraduate seats, the availability of doctors and specialists, and the strengthening of health services in state asked by the MP.

In a written reply, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel, citing information from the National Medical Commission (NMC), stated that there are currently 846 MBBS seats available across seven government medical colleges in Himachal. Additionally, there are 150 MBBS seats available in one private medical college in the state. Thus, a total of 996 MBBS seats are available across the operational medical colleges in the state.

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding postgraduate medical education, the reply mentioned that there are 307 PG seats available across six government medical colleges and 93 PG seats in one private medical college in Himachal, bringing the total number of PG medical seats in the state to 400. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding postgraduate medical education, the reply mentioned that there are 307 PG seats available across six government medical colleges and 93 PG seats in one private medical college in Himachal, bringing the total number of PG medical seats in the state to 400. {{/usCountry}}

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The Union Minister clarified that public health and hospitals fall under the State List, and the primary responsibility for strengthening the public health system lies with the state government. Nevertheless, the ministry provides technical and financial assistance to states and Union Territories. Himachal Pradesh also receives support—based on Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) submitted by the state—to strengthen health personnel, medical equipment, and other health facilities, particularly in rural areas.

Kashyap said that the Narendra Modi-led central government has undertaken significant work to expand medical education and healthcare facilities in Himachal Pradesh.

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