Ludhiana: 65-year-old man assaulted with pestle while searching for missing son

A 65-year-old man searching for his missing son was allegedly abducted and assaulted with a pestle by a man in Jawaddi, who then dumped him unconscious along the road and fled after allegedly snatching ₹2,200 from him, police said.

The victim, Nand Lal of Dugri, was searching for his 27-year-old son Aman, who went missing from their house. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, Nand Lal of Dugri, was searching for his 27-year-old son Aman, who went missing from their house on September 2. Dugri police have booked Simranjit Singh, 30, of Jawaddi Kalan, in connection with the incident. The accused is absconding.

According to investigating officer ASI Balwinder Singh, Nand Lal was searching for Aman behind a private hospital in the evening when he encountered Simranjit, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs. When Nand Lal questioned him about why he was roaming in the area, Simranjit allegedly took offence and forcibly took him to the house of his acquaintance, Gurwant Singh.

The accused allegedly assaulted Nand Lal inside the house and repeatedly struck him on the head with a pestle until he lost consciousness, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Simranjit allegedly then carried the unconscious man outside, left him on the roadside and fled. Before escaping, he allegedly took ₹2,200 in cash that Nand Lal was carrying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simranjit allegedly then carried the unconscious man outside, left him on the roadside and fled. Before escaping, he allegedly took ₹2,200 in cash that Nand Lal was carrying. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment. He recorded his statement with the police on Saturday, following which Dugri police registered an FIR against Simranjit under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 127(2) and 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Assistant sub-inspector Balwinder Singh said the accused was on the run and police teams were conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest him.