Untreated water from Delhi entering Haryana side of Yamuna, pollution board tells Saini

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Friday informed chief minister Nayab Singh Saini that about 211 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated water is flowing into Yamuna river on Haryana side from Delhi through certain drains.

Saini directed that common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) should be installed on all 11 major drains leading to the Yamuna so that every drop of industrial wastewater is treated before entering the river. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to an official, Saini has said that a meeting will be held with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to resolve this issue and to ensure that only treated water is discharged into the Yamuna from Delhi.

“Haryana government’s mission is to ensure that not a single drop of untreated water flows into the Yamuna river by the end of 2027,” Saini said in a meeting held in Chandigarh to review the works being undertaken to make the Yamuna pollution-free.

Meanwhile, HSPCB chairman J Ganesan said that “some industrial units” in Haryana are not operating their effluent treatment plants (ETP) in order to save costs and are discharging polluted water. “In several cases, industries have also been found dumping untreated waste into village ponds through tankers,” Ganesan said in the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the submissions of the chairman, Siani directed strict action against such units and stressed that every industry must treat its wastewater before discharging it into drains. “Industries violating the norms should face appropriate action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the submissions of the chairman, Siani directed strict action against such units and stressed that every industry must treat its wastewater before discharging it into drains. “Industries violating the norms should face appropriate action,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saini directed that common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) should be installed on all 11 major drains leading to the Yamuna so that every drop of industrial wastewater is treated before entering the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini directed that common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) should be installed on all 11 major drains leading to the Yamuna so that every drop of industrial wastewater is treated before entering the river. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said that at present 91 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 1,543 MLD are operational in the Yamuna catchment area. Out of these, 41 STPs with a capacity of 593 MLD have been established in the last five years and 11 new STPs are under construction, which will further enhance the treatment capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that at present 91 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 1,543 MLD are operational in the Yamuna catchment area. Out of these, 41 STPs with a capacity of 593 MLD have been established in the last five years and 11 new STPs are under construction, which will further enhance the treatment capacity. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said that eight new CETPs with a capacity of 147 MLD will be set up in the Yamuna catchment area. These will be installed at Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, and Badshahpur in Faridabad; Sectors 18, 34, and 37 in Gurugram; Sector 29 in Panipat; and Kundli in Sonepat.

The construction of a 19.5 MLD CETP at Parwalon in Yamunanagar is in progress. Among others present in the meeting included chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar and principal secretary (to CM) Arun Gupta.

Fix accountability in solid waste mgmt: Saini to officials

The CM on Friday also directed officers to ensure real-time data updates of solid waste management portal. Saini said that the performance of urban local bodies must be assessed regularly through the portal and that shortcomings should be addressed promptly.

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During the meeting, officers informed that Haryana has become the first state to develop such an integrated monitoring system, enabling online tracking of waste management activities across the state. Under this system, garbage collection vehicles are being live-tracked through the portal, ensuring transparency and accountability. Saini directed that accountability be established at the municipal committee level, ensuring that every officer and official discharge duties responsibly.

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