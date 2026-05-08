Unusual hail, gusty winds steal sweetness of mango season in Kangra

With the summer approaching, mango orchards across Kangra district would normally be preparing for ripened fruit harvest in June and July. The nature, however, seems to have different plans this year. The unusual hailstorm, gusty winds and sudden temperature fluctuations during the flowering and fruit setting stages has damaged crop with the horticulture department predicting a 25-30% loss in production this year.

Optimal conditions for mango cultivation require a dry, sunny environment with warm temperatures, as high humidity and rain during the March–April flowering and fruit-setting stage can trigger disease and drastically reduce yields. (File)

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The output this year is being estimated around 17,000 – 18,000 metric tonnes, compared to a normal production of 29,000 metric tonnes.

Optimal conditions for mango cultivation require a dry, sunny environment with warm temperatures, as high humidity and rain during the March–April flowering and fruit-setting stage can trigger disease and drastically reduce yields. While the main harvest concludes in July, specialized late-season varieties are typically harvested through August.

Kangra deputy director (Horticulture) Alaksh Pathania, said, “We have estimated the loss of around 25-30% in mango production as of now. The final production figures will be calculated in June. For a better crop, we advise farmers to maintain adequate moisture in orchards when required. They should also follow the recommended spray schedule as a preventive measure to control disease incidence in the crop,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Often referred to as the “king of fruits,” mango is primarily cultivated in the lower belt of Himachal, especially in Kangra district, where it is a major crop grown over approximately 21,800 hectares. The main mango varieties grown in Kangra are Dashehari, Langra and Chausa. The new hybrid mango varieties — Pusa Arunima, Pusa Lalima, Pusa Surya, Pusa Shreshtha, Malika and Amrapali — are also being promoted by the horticulture department. Some progressive farmers have also started planting new mango hybrids. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Often referred to as the “king of fruits,” mango is primarily cultivated in the lower belt of Himachal, especially in Kangra district, where it is a major crop grown over approximately 21,800 hectares. The main mango varieties grown in Kangra are Dashehari, Langra and Chausa. The new hybrid mango varieties — Pusa Arunima, Pusa Lalima, Pusa Surya, Pusa Shreshtha, Malika and Amrapali — are also being promoted by the horticulture department. Some progressive farmers have also started planting new mango hybrids. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As per the details shared by the horticulture department, the mango production in Kangra in the 2025-26 financial year stood at 23,720 MT, higher than 22,350 MT produced in 2024-25 FY. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the details shared by the horticulture department, the mango production in Kangra in the 2025-26 financial year stood at 23,720 MT, higher than 22,350 MT produced in 2024-25 FY. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Besides, the horticulture department has also estimated a 15% loss in Litchi production in Kangra. The expected production of Litchi is estimated at 4,321 MT for 2026-27, while the normal production of the crop in Kangra is 4,995 MT. The department has also predicted 5% crop loss in various citrus varieties in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Besides, the horticulture department has also estimated a 15% loss in Litchi production in Kangra. The expected production of Litchi is estimated at 4,321 MT for 2026-27, while the normal production of the crop in Kangra is 4,995 MT. The department has also predicted 5% crop loss in various citrus varieties in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Wet weather again from May 10: MeT

Mercury is likely to rise in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, as dry weather is expected to prevail across the state even as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from May 10 onwards.

While the plain areas are expected to remain dry on May 8, the middle and higher hills may receive light showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, said on Thursday that maximum temperatures are likely to increase gradually by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius across many parts of the state during the next three to four days.

The weather office has predicted rain across the state from May 11 to 13, while the higher reaches may also receive light snowfall during this period.

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During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places in the state. The highest rainfall of 20 mm was recorded in Sarahan, followed by Amb (13.4 mm), Rohru (12 mm), Pandoh (11 mm), Kasol (9 mm), Mandi (6.4 mm), Sujanpur Tira (6 mm) and Jot (5.6 mm).

Notably, the state has recorded 26% excess rainfall so far in May, with 19.4 mm precipitation against the normal of 15.4 mm. Bilaspur district recorded the highest excess rainfall, followed by Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Dar Ovais ...Read More Dar Ovais is the Dharamshala-based correspondent in the Himachal Pradesh bureau of Hindustan Times. He covers politics, tourism, Tibetan affairs and environmental issues. Read Less

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