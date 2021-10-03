The higher than normal rain in the region this September has pushed the prices of several vegetables up. With the recent fuel rate hike, these may rise further.

Satbir Singh, a mandi supervisor with the Punjab Mandi Board, said, “We don’t expect much rain in September. But some heavy rain spells in Punjab in the past few weeks spoiled vegetable crops, causing their prices to spike.”

While a month back, tomatoes were available at apni mandis for ₹25 per kg, their rate is now ₹45 per kg and up. Even the wholesale rate has risen to ₹30 per kg.

Unusual September rain spells drive vegetables prices up in Chandigarh

Price of onion, which remained stable over the summer, has also started to climb. Red onion, the cheaper variety, which comes from Rajasthan, is being sold for ₹35 per kg, compared to ₹25 last month.

Chandigarh Transport Association general secretary BL Sharma said if transportation cost kept increasing due to more expensive fuel, vegetables will get even more costlier in a month or so.

Meanwhile, Singh said vegetable prices might stabilise as large quantities of cauliflower and carrot enter the market after Diwali.