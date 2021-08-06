Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP couple wishing for sons kidnaps two brothers from Ludhiana, arrested

Two minor brothers who were kidnapped from the city on July 25 have been rescued from Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of a couple and their daughter
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:47 PM IST
DCP Simratpal Singh Dhindsa giving details of the arrest in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police said Raja Ram, alias Raju, and his wife, Birja Devi, alias Sunita, kidnapped the children from Ludhiana as they did not have any son.

Their daughter, Anjali, alias Punita, alias Puja, was also nabbed for the crime from their house in Bagot village in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Raja revealed that he had two daughters and no son, so he decided to kidnap male children from the labour quarters in Ludhiana.

“The couple and their daughter arrived in Ludhiana with the sole intention of kidnapping boys. Birja and Anjali targeted the family of Ram Bahadur of Bihari Colony, Focal Point, and befriended them,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa.

Anjali also started giving tuitions to Bahadur’s two sons, Ravi, 6, and Prince, 2.

On July 25, Bahadur lodged a kidnapping case at Focal Point police station accusing the family of kidnapping his sons.

The DCP said special teams were despatched to Uttar Pradesh and the accused were tracked down on Thursday. The boys were rescued and brought back to Ludhiana on Friday.

