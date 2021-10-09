Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP govt protecting accused of Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress
chandigarh news

UP govt protecting accused of Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress

Congress demanded the resignation of Union minister of state for home for his son’s involvement in Lakhimpur Kheri attack on farmers
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Charanjit Singh Sapra said that the main accused, Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was still roaming free despite being named in the FIR. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 03:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

The Congress party on Friday accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of protecting the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Addressing a press conference at Shimla, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Charanjit Singh Sapra said that the main accused, Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was still roaming free despite being named in the FIR and abundant evidence of him being behind the killings of farmers.

“Congress demands the resignation of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra as his son is involved in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, there is ample evidence against him for killing farmers,” said Sapra.

Both the state and Centre government are protecting the accused, he said, adding that it was well known that Ajay Mishra was a smuggler and a goon, but still BJP made him a minister of state.

“If Ajay Mishra doesn’t come to the police, the cops must arrest him,” he said. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the PM preferred to interact with peacocks and not with the victims of violence.

Congress also alleged that the Union government was involved in a bribery scandal of 8,546 crore paid by Amazon India to the people involved in the government. Sapra said that 14 crore people had lost their jobs and 2.5 crore small factories and industries had been shut. He alleged that “na khayenge aur na khane denge” slogan of the BJP government had now turned into “khayenge, khilayenge aur mitayenge”. He said the current regime in its seven-year rule had spoiled the efforts of 70 years by Congress.

Sapra further alleged that celebrating 20 years of Modi was just a PR exercise and headline mongering. He also charged the Union government of failing to tackle terrorism. He said during the last one month 28 people had died due to terror attacks. Sapra also slammed the Centre over rising prices of petrol and LPG.

