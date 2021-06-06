UP man stabs brother to death over money dispute at Mohali’s Dera Bassi

A migrant worker stabbed his brother to death following an altercation over sending money back home at Behda village in Dera Bassi on Friday.

The accused, Salman, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested and the knife used in the crime recovered.

The matter came to fore after the victim, Rizwan, was found dead near the house of the siblings’ friend Farman.

Farman told the police that the brothers worked at a meat plant in Behda village and lived nearby.

Around 4pm on Friday, Salman summoned him stating that Rizwan’s condition was critical and he needed medical care. Farman rushed to their house in his auto-rickshaw and saw a cloth tied around Rizwan’s abdomen to control bleeding.

They took Rizwan to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

However, Salman said he will take his brother to another hospital, following which Farman returned home.

Later, he found Rizwan’s body near his house and alerted the police. Salman was arrested soon after from a dhaba on the nearby highway.

“Salman and Rizwan had an argument over who will send money back home. In a fit of rage, Salman, who had returned from work in an inebriated state, stabbed his brother to death,” said sub-inspector Jatin Kapoor, SHO, Dera Bassi police station.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced before a court on Sunday.