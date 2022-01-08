Up to 40mm rain likely in Chandigarh till tomorrow

The city received 6.9mm rain on Friday and more showers are likely till Sunday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“A fresh western disturbance started affecting the city on Friday and will intensify from Saturday. Moderate rain up to 40mm can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. After Monday, chances of rain will reduce, but cloudy weather and fog can be expected,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the day temperature went down from 19.5°C on Thursday to 18.5°C on Friday, two notches below normal. The night temperature also reduced from 12.5°C to 11.3°C, but was six degrees above normal. The maximum temperature may drop further to 17°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will hover between 10°C and 12°C.