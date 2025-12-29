UP trader attacked with knife, robbed of 2 lakh in Ludhiana

A 20-year-old trader from Uttar Pradesh was robbed of ₹2 lakh in cash and other valuables after being attacked with sharp-edged weapons by two motorcycle-borne assailants, moments after he got off a three-wheeler near Madhopuri Chowk in Ludhiana on Saturday, police said. A case was registered against unidentified persons at Division No. 3 police station following the complaint of Naik. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim, identified as Rajdeep Naik, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, told police that he had come to Ludhiana to purchase woollens for resale in his home state. After arriving in the city by bus, he hired a three-wheeler to travel to Madhopuri Chowk, a major wholesale woollens market.

“As soon as I stepped out of the three-wheeler near a hotel in the area, two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached me and attacked me with sharp-edged weapons,” Naik told police.

During the assault, the assailants snatched a bag containing ₹2 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, two chargers and some important documents, and fled the spot,” Naik told police.

A case was registered against unidentified persons at Division No. 3 police station following the complaint of Naik.

ASI Sulakhan Singh, the investigating officer, said, “A case has been registered under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against unidentified persons. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants and track their escape route. A probe is underway.”