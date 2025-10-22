Uploading CM Mann’s doctored video: Canada-based man booked

The Cyber Cell of the Punjab Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Canada-based resident Jagman Samra in the alleged videos on social media involving chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 340(2), (using forged electronic record) 353(1) and (2) statements conducing public mischief), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 336(4) (forgery to harm someone’s reputation) of the BNS and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form), at the Mohali Cyber Cell.

The videos were reportedly uploaded on Facebook by Samra, who also claimed that whoever can prove they are AI-generated, will personally receive a cash reward of ₹5 crore from him.

The FIR says upon perusal of the content, prima facie it appears that the material uploaded by the user of the Facebook account named ‘Jagman Samra’ has been posted with an intention to promote enmity between different groups of people and is prejudicial to the maintenance of public harmony in the State of Punjab.

“The content is vulgar, unlawful, and has the potential to incite hatred, enmity, or ill-will among groups of people. Preliminary examination also suggests that the material in question may be Al-generated, further complicating its potential impact and authenticity,” reads the FIR registered on the complaints of inspector, cyber cell, Gagandeep Singh.

“The authenticity and veracity of the alleged content will be thoroughly examined during the course of investigation,” reads the FIR.