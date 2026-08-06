Uproar in House after Ganieve Kaur questions Punjab govt over anti-sacrilege law

Ruckus erupted in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the anti-sacrilege law.

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia speaking in the assembly. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The issued was raised by Majitha MLA on the third day of the monsoon session against the backdrop of a directive issued by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to all Sikh legislators to amend the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Satkar Act, 2026.

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Her remarks, which were subsequently expunged from the assembly records by the Speaker, triggered uproar in the House, with members of both the treasury and opposition benches raising slogans. The AAP members accused the SAD legislator of violating the Akal Takht jathedar’s directive against discussing the issue in the House. The commotion led Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan to adjourn the House for 10 minutes.

The anti-sacrilege law was passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 13, 2026, introducing stringent punishments for acts of sacrilege involving Guru Granth Sahib. However, the law faced criticism from the Sikh clergy and various Panthic bodies over several “objectionable clauses” incorporated without consultation. On June 29, the Akal Takht issued a one-month ultimatum to all Sikh MLAs in Punjab, directing them to remove objectionable clauses from the Act. A month later, an AAP legislator submitted the state government’s response to the Akal Takht’s directive. Gargaj last week rejected the state government’s response to objections and constituted a committee for further discussions with it to reach a consensus on the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} During zero hour, Kaur raised the issue and questioned the ruling party members. There were noisy scenes as several Congress members also came in her support. A ruling party legislator said the Akal Takht jathedar had directed that there should be no discussion on this matter in the state assembly. The Speaker asked Kaur to take her seat, but she continued speaking. Sandhwan first appealed for order and then announced that zero hour was over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During zero hour, Kaur raised the issue and questioned the ruling party members. There were noisy scenes as several Congress members also came in her support. A ruling party legislator said the Akal Takht jathedar had directed that there should be no discussion on this matter in the state assembly. The Speaker asked Kaur to take her seat, but she continued speaking. Sandhwan first appealed for order and then announced that zero hour was over. {{/usCountry}}

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Congress and Akali members – Ganieve Kaur and Manpreet Singh Ayali (now with Akali Dal-Waris Punjab De) – entered the well of the House and raised slogans. AAP members also responded with counter-slogans. Taking a swipe at the Congress, cabinet minister Harpal Cheema alleged that the party responsible for the demolition of the Akal Takht was now talking about “maryada”. He said the Akal Takht jathadar had granted time, constituted a committee and directed that the matter should not be discussed in the state assembly.

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“The Akal Takht’s directive is being disobeyed by the Congress, SAD and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De),” he said. Amid noisy scenes, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

Committed to following Takht’s directions: Cheema

When the House reassembled, Cheema said that members of the AAP government, along with several Congress legislators, had gone to the Akal Takht. He said that the jathedar gave time and set up a committee to ensure that changes in the law were carried out in consultation with it. “Once the committee submits its report, it will be considered,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to following the Akal Takht’s direction regarding amendments in the anti-sacrilege law.

Cheema also urged the Speaker to expunge Kaur’s remarks from the assembly proceedings, claiming that she violated the Akal Takht jathedar’s directions. Sandhwan subsequently directed that her remarks be expunged from the official records of the House.

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Kaur told the media outside the House that she had raised the issue concerning amendments to the anti-sacrilege law. She claimed that MLAs and ministers had committed to making changes sought by the Akal Takht jathedar in the anti-sacrilege law, but the government later backtracked. “Are they challenging the Akal Takht Sahib? I was seeking their response,” she said.

Later, addressing a press conference, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking that the Speaker expunged the Majitha MLA’s remarks at the behest of Harpal Cheema. “The MLA had asked the AAP legislators why they had reneged on their promise to amend the anti-sacrilege Act.

“Instead of realising his mistake, the Speaker chose to silence the voice of the SAD legislator even as AAP MLAs surrounded and heckled her in the well of the House when she protested against the disrespect being shown to Akal Takht,” he alleged.

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LoP seeks govt response on ED raids

Earlier, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa raised the issue of searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 11 locations across Punjab, including the Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) headquarters, on Tuesday in a money laundering case involving illegal industrial plot allotment. “What is happening in the PSIEC, GMADA, PUDA? Who is responsible?” he said, demanding a statement from the government in the House. The Speaker told the LoP that during zero hour, it was not mandatory for the government to give a reply.