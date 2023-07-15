Upsurge in diarrhoea cases at civil hospital in Ludhiana

The rains have created flood-like situation and has led to a significant upsurge in cases of gastrointestinal diseases, primarily diarrhoea and dysentery, across the district.

Patients waiting in line at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT Photo)

The Lord Mahaveer Civil Hospital, the primary healthcare facility in Ludhiana, has witnessed a surge in patients suffering from varying degrees of diarrhoea, with children and pregnant women being the most vulnerable.

The medicine department at the hospital is reporting 25-30 cases of diarrhoea daily, affecting individuals of all age groups. Furthermore, the paediatric department is also treating 15-20 children on daily basis under the age of 14 who are dealing with symptoms associated with diarrhoea.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, a senior physician at the civil hospital, expressed concern over the situation and said, “Over the past week, the number of diarrhoea cases has skyrocketed. We are witnessing an average of 25-30 patients daily with acute diarrhoea symptoms.”

“While most cases can be managed with oral medication, there are instances where hospitalisation is required,” she added.

Waiting in line to get the check-up done, 32-year-old, Krishna, of Dhokan Mohalla, said, “A wide number of people in our area are experiencing such symptoms. As it is majorly due to contaminated water, doctors have advised to consume water after boiling it.”

The worst flood-hit areas such as Samrala Chownk, Dhokan Mohalla, Shivpuri, Shivaji Nagar, CMC colony, Tajpur Road, Tibba Road, Sector 32 and Gaushala Road are reporting the highest number of diarrhoea cases.

Dr Harjit Singh, a paediatric expert at the hospital, emphasised that diarrhoea and dysentery are particularly prevalent among those who often neglect basic hygiene practices like hand washing.

Moreover, the lack of access to safe drinking water and the consumption of contaminated or stale food contribute to the spread of these diseases.

Dr Minisha Khanna, health nodal officer responsible for monitoring gastrointestinal diseases in the district, highlighted recent efforts to combat the outbreak.

“A diarrhoea control fortnight drive was undertaken, aiming to distribute ORS and zinc tablets door-to-door, especially targeting pregnant women and vulnerable populations. Adequate stocks of essential medications to treat diarrhoea are available and proactive educational campaigns are being conducted to raise awareness about preventive measures,” she said.

